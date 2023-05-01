An $11.64 million build-to-rent-to-buy pilot, jointly funded by the ACT and federal governments, is offering at-risk Canberra women a chance to get on a path to home ownership.
In the midst of a national housing crisis and difficult negotiations over the passage of the Albanese government's signature $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund bill, federal Housing Minister Julie Collins and her ACT counterpart Yvette Berry will on Tuesday reveal the details of the plan to build up to 22 affordable long-term rental homes in Belconnen.
The $7.14 million in federal funding comes through the National Housing Infrastructure Fund, the first to be funded in the ACT since the government widened the NHIFs remit. The ACT government is supporting the pilot through a $4.5 million grant. Construction of the one, two- and three-bedroom homes is due to commence in December.
The Albanese government on Friday announced at national cabinet it is widening the NHIF by a further $2 billion for more social and affordable rental housing in next month's budget. It is increasing NHIF's liability cap from $5.5 billion to $7.5 billion from July.
"Too many women across Australia don't have access to safe and secure housing," Ms Collins said in a statement.
"This will be the first step in changing that for a number of women in Canberra. This will not only provide an affordable place to rent - it is a stepping stone to the security of home ownership."
The Albanese government is also flagging it will also offer incentives in the May budget to increase the supply of rental housing by changing arrangements for investments in build-to-rent accommodation.
There is also a proposed site in Ginninderry for a build-to-rent-to-buy scheme which Ms Collins visited last year. The build-to-rent-to-buy scheme is an initiative designed with two tiers of government and investors to help vulnerable and at-risk women become home owners.
"This is not just about providing a roof over women's heads; it's about giving a real solution to the housing crisis many women face in our community," Ms Berry said.
"This initiative will enable women to focus on building the future they want without struggling to make ends meet."
With the Coalition opposing the HAFF legislation which is intended to generate 30,000 social and affordable housing properties in its first five years, the Greens - who have vowed to become the "party of renters" - have been using their Senate bloc numbers to force the government to back a national rent freeze.
Labor has dismissed a freeze, instead the states and territories have been tasked through national cabinet with pursuing housing affordability and rental reforms, including a move to strengthen renters' rights across the country.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
