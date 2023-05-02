The Canberra Times
Jim Chalmers hints at higher JobSeeker payments for those over 55 years

Adrian Rollins
Adrian Rollins
Updated May 2 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:40am
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has hinted that the budget may include an increase in JobSeeker payments for older people after observing that women aged 55 years and older are "the most vulnerable part of the unemployed population".

