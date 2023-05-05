I remember a conversation with my own mother about this time in her life. You were 18 and you were gone and it broke my heart, she said, as I left Orange and headed to Canberra for university and never really went back. At the time I scoffed at her, no real understanding of what she was going through, but now I totally get her. When you've invested 20 or so years into the upbringing of a child, it's hard to cut those ties. When your identity is still somehow wrapped up in the whole idea of mothering, there's a part of you that just feels empty when you're not doing it anymore.