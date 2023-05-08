The Canberra Times
Restaurant review: Le Tres Bon in Bungendore is full of charm

By Chris Hansen
May 9 2023 - 5:00am
Cassoulet. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
After a coolish sunset drive out under the stars to the big country skies, we enter the white weatherboard cottage that is Le Tres Bon. With a 10-metre walk from our curbside park to the front door, we could just as easily have parked our little car outside any cute little roadside diner in the middle of rural France. Except that this cute little diner is just past the Ugg boot store in Bungendore. The waiter, who looks like he just landed in town himself, greets us with a cheerful "bonsoir". We feel the anticipation that we are about to join his family for a delicious French meal.

