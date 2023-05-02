Tram stops turn purple for coronation

Tram stops have been named on the official list of sites to be lit up in the ACT over the coronation weekend.
The full list from the National Capital Authority is:
These are on top of ministries which have also opted to turn on the Royal Purple lights as the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla takes place in London on Saturday morning (8pm in south-eastern Australia).
The idea of lighting up Canberra buildings started with the Queen's Platinum Jublilee in 2022. The particular shade - Royal Purple - is known as Pantone colour 3515C in the paint industry.
The then-prince Charles and his wife Camilla laid a wreath at the Australian War Memorial in 2018.
They arrived in miserable British weather conditions - 16 degrees and drizzle.
The Duchess of Cornwall was given a clear plastic brolly to protect her black suit, black and cream hat and cream pashmina from the rain.
The then-governor-general Peter Cosgrove apparently waved away a brolly. "No I'm alright thanks, I don't need one," he said to an official minder, before standing at the bottom of the steps and throwing his arms open in welcome.
Five years on, the director of the Australian War Memorial, Matt Anderson, called the coronation "a watershed moment".
"The Australian War Memorial is honoured to play a part in celebrating this historic occasion for the Royal Family, the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth. This moment shows the importance of continuity," he said.
The King was four at his mother's coronation in Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953.
"Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia, and the Memorial many times, as has the King.
"King Charles, like the late Queen has committed to a life of service. We can only hope to host Their Majesties when they next travel to Australia," Mr Anderson said.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
