The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

RBA hike out heat on households - the the budget

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
May 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Borrowers could be forgiven for feeling like Tuesday's rate hike was the lowest of blows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.