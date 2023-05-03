Police found 10 bikes they believe are stolen after following home an alleged thief they say had just stolen another one.
Police said they were told on Sunday that someone had stolen a bike that had been locked up at Cook shops about 3pm on Friday, April 28.
They said they checked CCTV footage and recognised a 27-year-old man as the alleged offender, and he was arrested at his Kaleen home about 10.30am on Tuesday, May 2.
Police said they found another 10 bikes, also believed to be stolen, at the home.
"Enquiries are continuing to identify the owners of the stolen bikes, and further charges are expected", police said in a statement.
The man was the subject of two good behaviour orders, and has been charged with one count of theft. He is expected to face court on Wednesday, May 3.
ACT Policing said Canberrans can register their bikes on the free online Bikelink database, including the serial numbers, descriptions and photos. The searchable database says whether a bike is safe, lost or stolen.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens.
