Alleged serial bicycle thief stole over ten bikes before being caught

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated May 3 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
Ten bikes were found at the alleged thief's home. Picture supplied
Police found 10 bikes they believe are stolen after following home an alleged thief they say had just stolen another one.

