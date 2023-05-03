It has been 70 years since Australia has seen the coronation of a monarch, meaning the vast majority of Canberrans will have never have witnessed one.
And never have we had the opportunity to view the ceremony live from Australia.
While there aren't a whole lot of public events, there is enough going on for monarchists and royal enthusiasts to enjoy.
Canberrans can even watch the coronation from the Governor-General's official residence, if they can get in early enough.
On the way, check out the 20 monuments (and light rail stops), which will be shining royal purple.
Otherwise, cook up a coronation quiche or trifle and turn up Spotify's Official Coronation playlist, and settle in for a late night of pomp and pagaentry from home.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's Coronation procession will start at 7.20pm AEST on Saturday, May 6.
The King and Queen Consort will set off from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in a Diamond Jubilee State Coach, arriving before 8pm.
The coronation ceremony will proceed inside the abbey at about 8pm and take two hours.
At 10pm, the newly anointed King and Queen Consort will proceed back to Buckingham Palace, the same way they came.
They will wave from the Buckingham Palace balcony at 10.30pm.
Presuming you are not heading off to London for the weekend, you can enjoy the coronation from the comfort of your own home.
There are a plethora of both free-to-air and streaming options to watch the proceedings.
The ABC, Channel 7, Channel 9 and Channel 10 will have live coverage.
Foxtel and Foxtel Now will have the BBC's coverage. BINGE and BritBox will also stream the event.
Perhaps the most exciting place to watch the coronation though, is at Government House. Seats are free but limited, so guests must register.
Gates will open at 7.30pm, and screening will begin at 8pm.
Guests will be able watch the Coronation from the drawing and dining rooms of the Governor-General's official residence.
On Sunday, May 7, Australia's Federation Guard will fire a National 21 Gun Salute from the Parliament House forecourt.
It will take place at 3pm, and is open to the public.
The government advises people arrive early - well before 2.45pm - to allow time for parking and to account for road closures.
READ MORE:
There will be intermittent road closures in place on Federation Mall, Kings Avenue and Parliament Drive from 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm.
Access to the Forecourt Basement car park will close between about 2.45pm and 3.30pm. The Senate, Ministerial and House of Representative car parks will remain open, but are not accessible by the public.
Twenty Canberra monuments will light up purple over Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. This includes Australian Parliament House and Telstra Tower.
Even light rail stops will be lit up.
The tradition of royal purple illuminations began with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.
'Royal purple' is otherwise known as Pantone colour 3515C.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.