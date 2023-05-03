The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Housing ministers unite to urge Senate to pass the Housing Australia Future Fund Bill

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Housing Minister Rose Jackson. Picture by Simone De Peak
NSW Housing Minister Rose Jackson. Picture by Simone De Peak

State and territory housing ministers have written to all members of the Senate, urging support to pass the Albanese government's signature $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund bill and saying further delays will put delivery of projects at risk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.