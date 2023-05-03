State and territory housing ministers have written to all members of the Senate, urging support to pass the Albanese government's signature $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund bill and saying further delays will put delivery of projects at risk.
The key housing bill offered by the government to finance the build of 30,000 affordable homes in the first five years failed to pass Parliament before the May budget, with the Greens frustrating the government by calling for a national rent freeze.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has accused the crossbench party of catching the Coalition's "bizarre disease of just saying no to everything without any rational explanation." There is other opposition in the Senate with the Coalition not backing it and independent David Pocock and the Jacqui Lambie Network senators urging more ambition.
After meeting for several hours on Wednesday at Parliament House with the federal Housing Minister Julie Collins, the state and territory ministers - all Labor bar the Tasmanian Liberal Housing Minister Guy Barnett - issued a letter to the Senate members urging support for the HAFF as an important step towards providing more Australians a safe and secure home.
"Too many Australians are struggling to find a safe and affordable place to call home, with many experiencing financial stress as a result," the letter said.
"An increase to the supply of well-located social and affordable homes is critical to supporting people across the housing spectrum, but especially Australia's most vulnerable."
The ministers backed the HAFF proposal, saying it is part of the Commonwealth coming to the table over housing needs.
"It provides an ongoing stream of Commonwealth funding to support the delivery of social and affordable housing," the letter read.
"States and territories welcome the Commonwealth's commitment to be a part of the solution and have been engaging extensively with the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) to support the rapid delivery of social and affordable homes once the HAFF is operational."
But they say possibilities and promise for such a rapid roll out is at risk.
"Delays to the passage of this important piece of legislation will put this delivery at risk- delaying Australians' access to safe and secure housing, delaying much needed investments in acute housing needs and delaying action in the midst of serious housing challenges," the letter reads.
The Greens are refusing to remove a national rent freeze from the negotiating table.
Labor needs the support of the Greens and at least two Senate crossbenchers after the Coalition decided to oppose the housing bill.
The government is supporting an additional $2 billion for more social and affordable rental housing in next week's budget, increasing the liability cap of the NHFIC from $5.5 billion to $7.5 billion from July.
Housing ministers are also being tasked with developing a proposal for national cabinet to strengthen renters' rights across the country.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
