A man clocked driving a modified e-scooter at almost 100km/h on a major road claimed he did so and led police down a bike path chase because he was late for work.
James Cole, 38, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday on multiple charges, including failing to stop for police, driving with a prescribed drug in his oral fluid and driving in a bike lane.
The daring chase, which took place on the morning of December 22, 2022, was captured by police body-worn camera footage and played in court.
Cole, who had methamphetamine in his system at the time, first captured the attention of police driving north on the Majura Parkway at a top speed of 94km/h in a crouching position.
He failed to stop and led two police motorcycles onto a bike path where he topped 80km/h.
The footage shows Cole weaving between the officers and speeding past several pedestrians on the narrow pathway.
"I've gotta go to f---ing work," the man told police as they eventually knocked him from his scooter and arrested him.
"My job's on the line."
E-scooters are capped at a speed limit of 15km/h on footpaths and can go up to 25km/h on roads.
Defence lawyer Brandon Bodel told the court his client's "need for speed" was a genuine attempt to get to work on time.
Special magistrate Sean Richter said "potential for catastrophe was real" for both the offender and dismounted cyclists onlooking.
"This kept going and goodness what would have happened if the police hadn't pushed him off the scooter", Mr Richter said.
Cole, whose licence was suspended last year for driving with methamphetamine in his system, pleaded guilty to all charges at the earliest possible opportunity.
Mr Bodel asked for his client to be given a suspended sentence so that the man could have the opportunity to comply with ACT Corrective Services orders relating to drug and alcohol treatment.
The defence lawyer also said Cole did not understand the limitations that existed around having drugs in his system while riding the scooter.
"He thought he was doing the right thing," Mr Bodel said.
"If he thought he was doing the right thing, he would have stopped," the magistrate replied.
The man will see time behind bars after Mr Richter sentenced him to four months in jail, with one of those to be served in custody before the rest are suspended.
"It gives me no great confidence in the future if I leave you to your own devices," the magistrate said.
"You are way beyond the age where I expect men to come before me riding a scooter and behaving in such a stupid manner."
Cole showed up an hour late for his sentencing, telling the court he thought it was scheduled 30 minutes later than it was and that he had subsequently missed a taxi.
He was also seen slouching over in his chair during his court appearance.
"You might want to check on your client. He keeps falling asleep," Mr Richter told the man's defence lawyer. "He's either intoxicated or he's been using drugs."
Cole is set to be released in June.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
