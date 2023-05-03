ACT Policing has confirmed the body found near the Tuggeranong Parkway belongs to missing 33-year-old Bonython man Shane Watson.
The body was found about 500 metres southbound from the Cotter Road overpass of the parkway.
A bushwalker found the body late on Friday morning and reported it to police, who immediately shut down the southbound lanes of the parkway and redirected traffic up the Cotter Road ramp.
Police are still investigating the circumstances of Mr Watson's death, and how he came to be where the body was found.
They are asking for information from anyone who may have dash-cam footage between March 26 and April 2 from vehicles in Lyons or Curtin, or any travelling southbound on the Tuggeranong Parkway between Cotter Road and Hindmarsh Drive.
Anyone who may have been in contact with Mr Watson during the same period of time is also urged to speak to police if they haven't yet done so.
Anyone with information that could potentially assist police are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers website. The reference number is 7405873.
Mr Watson suddenly disappeared from his home in Bonython on March 31, leaving food on his dining table. He had not accessed his bank accounts or phone since then.
The body was decomposing at the time it was found on Friday April 28.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens.
