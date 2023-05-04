The Canberra Times
ACT teachers to earn $100,000 within two years under new pay deal

Updated May 4 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 1:30pm
Australian Education Union ACT branch president Angela Burroughs said the latest pay offer was supported by members. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
ACT public school teachers will be earning over $100,000 after two years of service by the end of 2025 under a new pay offer endorsed by the Australian Education Union.

