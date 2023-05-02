The ACT government is not planning to install vape detectors in public schools as parents and educators welcome the federal government's tighter restrictions on e-cigarettes.
The NSW education department has put out a tender for 40,000 vape detectors to be installed in schools by 2024, but an ACT Education Directorate spokesman said the territory had no plans to follow suit.
"ACT public schools teach students about the health impacts of products like alcohol, tobacco, vapes and other drugs, in line with the Australian Curriculum and the broader practice of evidence-based harm minimisation," the spokesman said.
"Curriculum resources are already available in schools, and additional vaping resources, co-designed with students and educators, will be rolled out throughout 2023 for years 5 to 8."
Some Canberra private schools have already installed e-cigarette detection devices, including St John Paul II College in Gungahlin.
Principal Catherine Rey said the devices sent a signal to the school office and then teachers interviewed students who were in the bathroom at the time of the notification.
Students who admit to using e-cigarettes complete an education program based on research and are encouraged to reflect on their choices. Parents are also informed.
"We were quite concerned about the dangers and the damage that this will do to the wellbeing of young people... and so we felt that it was a good idea to be proactive around this," Mrs Rey said.
"We've been very pleased with the result that it's had. Obviously, we can't guarantee that they're not vaping elsewhere but they certainly don't appear to be vaping on school grounds."
She was optimistic the policy changes, including plain packaging, restrictions on flavours and ban on sales at convenience stores, would make a big difference to the availability and attractiveness of vapes to young people.
"I'm hoping that it will lose its appeal, that it will be much harder to obtain and hopefully more expensive as well," she said.
ACT Council of Parents & Citizens Associations president Alison Elliott welcomed the tougher e-cigarette regulations.
"We know that parents are worried about the health impacts of vaping, and how unregulated it is. So we are pleased to see measures to restrict access," Ms Elliott said.
Opposition education spokesman Jeremy Hanson said he was open to the idea of installing vape detectors in ACT public schools if it was targeted and the costs were reasonable.
An ACT government spokesman said the territory welcomed the Commonwealth government's announcement on vaping reforms.
"The ACT Government has consistently raised the importance of a national ambitious approach to addressing harm from e-cigarettes," the spokesman said.
"We welcome the announcement from the Commonwealth Government today and will work collaboratively with all governments to reduce supply and minimise harm."
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
