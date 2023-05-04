When narrowcaster Piers Morgan interviewed our PM and asked if he would swear allegiance to the King, Albanese said he would do "what is entirely appropriate as the representative of Australia". Even an indirect yes means yes, in this case. Of course he is going to swear allegiance because he is the Prime Minister of a country which has the King as its monarch. You might not like that but that's the way it is. We voted on a republic and we said "no".