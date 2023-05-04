The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Jenna Price | Why are Anthony Albanese, Nick Cave, Sam Kerr all willing to be King Charles III's subjects?

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
May 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I, too, get wildly swept up in the moment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.