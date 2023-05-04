Police are looking to talk to this person after a man stole a car at gun point in north Canberra last month.
Police said the man is alleged to have confronted another man at the loading dock of a Dickson business in early April.
The offender reportedly produced a firearm and demanded the man hand over the keys to a grey Mazda 2.
The man is alleged to have driven the Mazda 2 towards Antill Street.
The vehicle was later found crashed into a tree near Lake Ginninderra.
The offender was reportedly wearing a dark hoodie, black shorts, and red and blue runners. He was also captured on camera carrying a dark backpack.
The incident is reported to have taken place on April 10, at about 4.30am.
Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the grey Mazda 2, or may have seen the vehicle at the time.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at the website and quote 7400167.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
