Bureau of Meteorology forecasts cold weather for Canberra, with chance of snow on ranges

By Kerem Doruk
Updated May 5 2023 - 6:54am, first published 5:30am
Winter is on the way this weekend in the ACT with temperatures set to fall to 11 degrees on Sunday and snowfall expected above 900 metres.

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

