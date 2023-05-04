The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Public Transport Association of Canberra calls for better public transport in budget inspired by Canberra's history

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated May 4 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Public Transport Association of Canberra has set out a five-point plan to improve public transport in Canberra. Picture by Karleen Minney
The Public Transport Association of Canberra has set out a five-point plan to improve public transport in Canberra. Picture by Karleen Minney

Canberra's public transport system was once a lot better, and more focus needs to go towards improving bus services as well as the light rail, a Canberra lobby group says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.