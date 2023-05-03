The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Former CSIRO Yarralumla site redevelopment gets environmental approval

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
May 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Forestry School building at the former CSIRO site in Yarralumla. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The Australian Forestry School building at the former CSIRO site in Yarralumla. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A plan to build up to 300 apartments at the former CSIRO site in Yarralumla is one step closer after the federal environment department gave the project the green light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.