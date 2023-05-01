The federal environment department has conditionally approved the construction of a five-storey car park in the parliamentary triangle, to support the future National Security Office Precinct.
The project, which will provide 1153 car spaces, was referred to the department for approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act because of its potential to impact the environment of Commonwealth Land.
It will be built next to the John Gorton Building in Parkes, in order to support the future construction of the national security precinct, announced in the Albanese government's first federal budget in October.
The security precinct is still shrouded in secrecy but is expected to cost more than $1 billion and inject a further 5000 staff into the parliamentary zone once built on State Circle, next to York Park.
Construction should commence in 2025, following completion of the car park.
The environment department signed off on it on Friday, but listed 28 conditions for the project, being led by the Department of Finance, mainly focused on the clearance of trees.
Construction will see 50 trees cleared, but each tree which is cut down must be replaced with an advanced tree, meaning one that is at least two metres in height and two years of age, the environment department has set out.
Any historically significant trees cleared in the process must be replaced with an advanced historically significant tree. The cleared historically significant tree must also must be repurposed in the building or landscape design.
Furthermore, a Tree Protection Zone for trees not being cleared by the project must be created, while additional trees must be planted.
This includes 12 additional trees of "a species that reach at least 15 metres in height" on the western facade, to screen the carpark, and four advanced evergreen trees in specified locations.
The carpark, which will also include a childcare centre with capacity for 170 children on the ground level, must also not be higher than 17.7 metres above ground level.
The Department of Finance has also submitted a works approval to the National Capital Authority, which is still being assessed.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
