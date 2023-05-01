The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Carpark for National Security Office Precinct approved by environment departments with conditions on trees

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 1 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An overview of the planned five-story carpark. Picture supplied
An overview of the planned five-story carpark. Picture supplied

The federal environment department has conditionally approved the construction of a five-storey car park in the parliamentary triangle, to support the future National Security Office Precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.