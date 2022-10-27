The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Andrew Leigh backs central security precinct to enliven Parliamentary Triangle

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated October 27 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Assistant Minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh, and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Assistant Minister Andrew Leigh predicts the secretive new $1 billion plus national security precinct will lead to a "more lively and vibrant" Parliamentary Triangle and regards it as appropriate for Canberra despite long urges to set up a government department in the capital's north.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.