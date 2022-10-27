Assistant Minister Andrew Leigh predicts the secretive new $1 billion plus national security precinct will lead to a "more lively and vibrant" Parliamentary Triangle and regards it as appropriate for Canberra despite long urges to set up a government department in the capital's north.
Budget papers revealed the top secret proposal to develop a new office complex in Barton, bringing together various national security and Commonwealth agencies, including the Office of National Assessments.
The new National Security Office Precinct, or the "Barton project", will house around 5000 staff once built in its prime location on State Circle, next to York Park. While its official budget is being kept under wraps, industry experts predict the massive build will cost the government at least $1 billion.
Dr Leigh, the Assistant Minister for Treasury and member for Fenner, has told The Canberra Times there is a particular need for the security precinct.
"We're now putting ongoing public service jobs back into the national capital and that includes jobs in our security agencies. We need those personnel to be appropriately housed," he told The Canberra Times.
"We've seen the cybersecurity threats, the hacks on Optus and Medibank Private, so people know the need for having a strong cyber presence ... and we've got to have the personnel to deal with that. That's not a job that can be outsourced.
"You need the expertise, you need the people co-located, you need the technological infrastructure and the fact that they'll be working in a highly environmentally rated building is a plus as well."
READ MORE
Dr Leigh said the agencies are "bringing a whole lot more people on board" to "match it" with the hackers.
He sees the development as the next stage of the historic area's development.
"The Parliamentary Triangle has a beautiful, historical aspect to it. But it can be pretty sleepy to stroll through the triangle to move between agencies," he said.
"Bringing light rail here, bringing more public servants here will hopefully then also bring more facilities and opportunities. Cafes where people can grab a sandwich, stores where people can do a little bit of shopping. So I think it'll create a more lively and vibrant Parliamentary Triangle and that will be a benefit to people who already work in the triangle now."
Details are scant, but the project will have new retail and hospitality amenities and the design has been described by Treasurer Jim Chalmers as "world-class". Without further details, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr talked up the creation of thousands of jobs during the expected 2023-2028 construction period.
Despite the ACT government and his own personal pitches to move a government department to Gungahlin to revitalise the northern town centre, Dr Leigh said this national security project is not the one to make the big move.
"Well I'd love to see more public service jobs in Gungahlin. We've got the DHA facility which was opened. Certainly I've written to ministers and petitioned for many years so very pleased to see that. I'd be very pleased to see the rest of that building filled out," he said.
"But this is a much more substantial footprint we're talking about. We're talking about 1000s rather than 100s. I think it is appropriate to have this core national security precinct in the Parliamentary Triangle."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.