Mark Kenny | Australian resolve can be a powerful force for good

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
May 7 2023 - 5:30am
Some Liberals will come forward in the months after the Voice referendum, admitting that their party had been wrong to oppose it. And illiberal in binding its members to that position.

