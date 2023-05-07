The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Anthony Albanese announces single parenting payment extended to parents with children younger than 14

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 8 2023 - 9:29am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the government will extend income support to more single parents, as the government promises to provide responsible cost-of-living relief in Tuesday's federal budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.