2023 federal budget: JobSeeker $40 a fortnight boost, bulk billing increase and surplus

By Karen Barlow
Updated May 9 2023 - 9:02pm, first published 7:30pm
Treasurer Jim Chalmers put aside "acute" budget pressures to deliver the first surplus in 15 years, a $3.5 billion boost to bulk-billing GP incentives, and a significant welfare increase for millions of Australians, including a $40 a fortnight increase to JobSeeker and other payments.

