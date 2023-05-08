The Canberra Times
Jeremy Hanson to call for a royal commission into health in the Legislative Assembly

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 9 2023 - 5:30am
Acting Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson and opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley have called for a royal commission into the ACT's health system.
Acting Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson and opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley have called for a royal commission into the ACT's health system. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT's opposition will formally call on Chief Minister Andrew Barr to establish a royal commission into the territory's health system, with acting Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson to move a motion in the Legislative Assembly.

