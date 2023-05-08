The ACT's opposition will formally call on Chief Minister Andrew Barr to establish a royal commission into the territory's health system, with acting Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson to move a motion in the Legislative Assembly.
Mr Hanson's motion will say a commission should examine, but not be limited to, staffing shortages, cultural problems, waiting times, management in the mental health system, governance issues and funding shortfalls.
The motion, which will be moved on Tuesday, will call for a commission to be established by July and to hand down its report by the end of 2024.
The Canberra Liberals called for a royal commission into the health system last week and have promised to take the policy to the next election.
"It is not good enough for the ACT to have the longest emergency department wait times in this country, more than 6000 patients overdue for an endoscopy, tens of thousands of Canberrans overdue for surgery, issues with the ICU and a poor workplace culture," Mr Hanson said.
The ACT has never held a royal commission but the government is able to call for a commission under the Royal Commissions Act, which was passed in 1991. The establishment of a commission must come from the territory government's cabinet.
A board of inquiry has similar powers to a royal commission and has typically been used to conduct large-scale inquires in the territory.
The government is expected to reject the motion. Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith, last week, rejected the need for a commission, saying the government already knew the issues and was working on fixing the issues.
"I don't think we need a royal commission. I think we understand what the problems are and what we need to do is implement the plans that we have to address the challenges that we face," she said.
"Unfortunately the Canberra Liberals announcement is simply an indication that they don't have any plans to do anything differently."
But the Australian Medical Association has backed the idea of an independent inquiry into the territory's health system. The association's ACT branch president Professor Walter Abhayaratna told The Canberra Times the idea had merit and he would support an inquiry if it resulted in improved health care in the territory.
Mr Hanson said Ms Stephen-Smith's response to the commission was "appalling" and he called on the ACT Greens to support the call for the commission.
"If the Health Minister is aware of all the problems and is fixing them, why does the ACT continually have the worst health system in the country," Mr Hanson said.
"Whilst the Health Minister has indicated she has no interest in an independent inquiry into our failing health system it is now time for the ACT Greens to stand up for Canberrans, say enough is enough and back our calls for a royal commission."
