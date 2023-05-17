It seems everything old is new again, including synthetic fuels

E-fuels build upon the same chemistry principles as the first synthetic fuels, except the source of hydrogen is from water (via electrolysis), and carbon comes from carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere (or it can come from another renewable source). Depending on which indirect method is used, the end result can be a synthetic jet fuel (high-grade kerosene), diesel or petrol. And to be an e-fuel, all the energy put into the process must also be renewable.