The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

NRMA, Australian Electric Vehicle Association urge owners to observe charging etiquette

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated May 15 2023 - 11:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tension over the rising number of electric cars on the road and too few chargers is climbing around the world and escalated to murder last week when a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in a suburban Denver, Colorado Tesla supercharging station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.