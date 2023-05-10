Jim Chalmers insists the government is "supremely confident" the budget will take cost-of-living pressures off without adding to inflation.
Last night's federal budget confirmed spending in income support and bulk billing incentives in a $14.6 billion cost-of-living centrepiece, while revenue has been substantially boosted by commodities and higher employment and wages growth.
The spiralling cost of living is also addressed by $1.5 billion worth of power bill relief, co-paid with the states and territories as well as energy efficiency investment.
To the dismay of welfare advocates who were hoping for more, JobSeeker and other payments will be lifted by $40 per fortnight, while the age threshold for the higher JobSeeker rate is to be lowered from 60 to 55 years.
Speaking at the National Press Club about his second budget which forecasts the first surplus in 15 years to be realised later this year, Dr Chalmers said inflation is moderating, with a peak around Christmas time.
"It's not moderating as fast as we would like, but it is moderating, it is coming off," he said.
The Reserve Bank of Australia board meets next month after leaving the cash rate on hold at 3.6 per cent in April. It followed 10 straight rate rises since May last year.
READ MORE:
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has warned further rate hikes may yet be needed in order to bring inflation down.
Asked if it will be his fault if the RBA board puts up interest rates, the Treasurer stressed he did not want to preempt any independent decision.
But he said the budget decisions, including what he called "historic restraint" over spending, will have an impact.
"We are supremely confident that the budget that we handed down last night will take some of these cost-of-living pressures off without adding to inflation," the Treasurer said.
"We're confident we got the balance right. We're giving people a bit of help without making the cost-of-living challenge worse."
The Treasurer said a big proportion of spending involves legacy issues or programs which did not have ongoing funding that "we had to clean up".
The Prime Minister has indicated the government will consider further changes to JobSeeker in future budgets, saying "further reform is never done". However he said the government had to be mindful of inflation for this budget.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.