The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Jim Chalmers insists the Albanese government is 'supremely' confident the budget won't add to inflation

Karen Barlow
Adrian Rollins
By Karen Barlow, and Adrian Rollins
Updated May 10 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jim Chalmers insists the government is "supremely confident" the budget will take cost-of-living pressures off without adding to inflation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.