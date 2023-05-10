A block of 16 units in Braddon would be replaced with about 105 high-end apartments, under plans released by the site's new owner.
Moruya-based Liebke and Co purchased the Elouera Street flats in 2022 for a figure in the mid-$10 millions, industry sources indicated at the time.
The developer has engaged Purdon Planning to undertake community consultation before a formal development application for block 1 section 19 is submitted.
Under the proposal, the existing low-rise block of flats at 90 Northbourne Avenue would be demolished to make way for a nine-storey residential complex on the 2090-square-metre site.
Apartments would range from studios to three-bedroom penthouses on the top floor.
There would also be some SOHO (small office, home office) dwellings, a type of loft-style unit designed for working from home.
Each apartment would feature a balcony or courtyard, while a communal rooftop garden and a multi-function community space is proposed.
Commercial units, including a mix of retail tenancies, are proposed on the ground floor alongside an "upgraded public realm" the proposal states.
The plans also include more than 150 car spaces over three basement levels, plus storage cages and commercial end-of-trip bicycle facilities.
Liebke and Co has engaged Cox Architecture and DSB Landscape Architects for the design of 90 Northbourne Avenue.
The consultation website states a number of sustainability initiatives would be incorporated into the new development.
"The precinct is proposed to be largely powered by electricity and thermal modeling has informed the design of units," it states.
The website also noted deep root planting zones were included in the designs, while all the street trees on the north, east and west boundaries would be retained.
The sale of the Northbourne Avenue site came after many years of negotiations between the previous owners of the flats.
The protracted sale process was due to the block's unusual ownership arrangement.
The Elouera Street Flats were one of few company-titled properties in the ACT, which means owners acquired a share in the corporate entity, or company, that owned the building.
There were eight shareholders in Elouera Flats Pty. Limited, the company that sold the block to Liebke and Co.
Following the transaction, the new owner had considered various options for the site.
Liebke and Co CEO Rowan Liebke told The Canberra Times in December a seven-storey sustainable office tower was one idea being floated.
"The home run for us is obviously apartments and we're pretty [ready] to launch a residential proposal of high-end apartments, but we are close as well in lodging an office proposal," Mr Liebke said.
Canberra-born Liebke is also developing a 10-townhouse development in Lyneham and commercial offices in Dickson.
Community consultation for the Braddon development is open until May 24, with two online information sessions planned for May 17 and 18.
On the other side of Northbourne Avenue, a proposal to build 119 apartments is currently under assessment.
The owner of the block, a company named 91 Northbourne Pty Ltd, submitted an application in December for the demolition of an existing three-storey office block and the construction of a nine-storey residential building.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
