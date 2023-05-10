The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Martin Bowles | ACT govt Calvary hospital takeover concerning for patients

By Martin Bowles
May 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patient safety is the number-one priority for Calvary staff. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Patient safety is the number-one priority for Calvary staff. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

This week the ACT government announced that it would no longer consult with us, its long-term partner in health care for 44 years, and instead would rather move to enact special legislation to compulsorily acquire our land and remove Calvary as the operator of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.