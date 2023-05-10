A targeted operation by ACT Policing has led to seven arrests and a number of property seizures allegedly uncovering drugs, vehicles, firearms and other weapons and cash.
Operation Kilcoy was created to investigate leads which arose after an alleged bikie associate was accused of leaving a loaded gun under the seat of his car. Police also allegedly found methamphetamine and a large amount of cash in the vehicle.
Further searches stemming from the discovery resulted in the search of a vehicle in Dickson on April 14, which located nine grams of methylamphetamine, as well as two vials of gamma hydroxbutyrate.
A 25-year-old O'Connor man was subsequently arrested and has been remanded in custody, police say. He will appear in court on June 19 charged with trafficking a controlled drug other than cannabis.
Another 42-year-old woman was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court on May 24 charged with alleged possession of a declared substance without authorisation.
ACT Poling say they believe further charges will be laid once government laboratory analysis of seized substances is complete.
A 38-year-old man from Turner was also arrested following the discovery of multiple 3D-printed firearms. He was also found to have a small amount of drugs when his Turner home, and another in Braidwood, was searched.
Police say another 17 search warrants were executed at different locations across the ACT from May 8 to 10.
Items including methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $31,000, conductive energy weapons, prohibited crossbows and knife, stolen bikes and electric scooters, heroin and other various tablets and steroids, were allegedly seized.
Two people, a 15-year-old girl from Belconnen and a 34-year-old Chisholm woman were arrested and granted bail.
A 41-year-old woman from Turner was also arrested, and will face court on Thursday May 11. She is charged with trafficking a controlled substance other than cannabis, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and dealing with the suspected proceeds of indictable crime.
ACT Policing was supported by a number of other external agencies including NSW Police, ACT Domestic Animal Services, and the RSPCA.
Detective acting inspector Sam Norman said Operation Kilcoy's success showed the value of supplying information to police.
"All these arrests have come about after we investigated one criminal act reported by one person a few weeks ago," he said.
"This job has really been like pulling at a thread, as more and more evidence of criminal activity came to light.
"Anyone who has been involved in these criminal enterprises who has not yet been arrested should prepare for a knock on their door soon."
ACT Policing are asking the community to report any criminal activity to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the website.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
