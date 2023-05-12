The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Shane Drumgold SC accepts he should have clarified 'grave' conspiracy suspicion

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 12 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Drumgold SC arrives at the inquiry on Friday. Picture by Karleen Minney
Shane Drumgold SC arrives at the inquiry on Friday. Picture by Karleen Minney

Canberra's most senior prosecutor accepts he should have clarified his "extremely grave" claims about the possibility of a political conspiracy in the Parliament House rape case.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.