If it wasn't for a local community council and a single letterbox drop, residents living in the historical social housing settlement on The Causeway would not know about the new East Lake plan and their position within it, they say.
The latest plan for the area, which also includes the Canberra railway station, a park and recreational area on the edge of the Jerrabomberra wetlands and a business hub around Mildura Street, was released in late March this year.
The plan states buildings as tall as eight storeys in height could be built in the area.
Long-time Causeway resident Donna Fitzgerald-Verrent said she and her fellow residents have been "kept in the dark for years" ever since the first whispers of redevelopment in the area many years ago.
"I have lived in The Causeway for 68 years and it's a great place to live. It's quiet, and a safe and suitable place to raise a family," she said.
"[The residents] don't know much about the East Lake plan at all because no one has told us anything, they have changed it from the original plan we were told about many years ago, and they won't even meet with the community to tell us the truth."
The historic workers settlement was first established in 1925, initially housing people working on some of the ACT's earliest building projects including provisional parliament house and the Sydney and Melbourne buildings.
It was originally identified for "future urban intensification" in 2004.
Previous minister for housing John Hargraves said back in 2009 the residents of The Causeway area would be able to continue to live in the redeveloped suburb once work on it was complete.
However, the current planning minister Mick Gentleman told The Canberra Times in March there would not necessarily be the same number of public housing dwellings as there are currently.
"Certainly there'd be a real increase in the dwellings there and an opportunity for some community housing as well," he said.
Ms Fitzgerald-Verrent said the delay in any progress, as well as the general lack of information provided to those living on The Causeway, has caused a lot of anger amongst residents.
"We have no idea what the timeframe is or where we are going, they promised people many years ago that if they wanted to stay they would get a unit in East Lake, but that is not true now," she said.
"Because of the knowledge about the area being considered for redevelopment, programs including housing maintenance have stopped completely because of rumours they will be getting rid of the people here for the East Lake plan.
"I am so angry about the whole thing, and so is the rest of the community."
Chair of the Inner South Canberra Community Council Marea Fatseas, who informed Causeway residents including Ms Fitzgerald-Verrent of the plan, said it was concerning the residents weren't specifically consulted before the rest of the Canberra community was.
"And only three pop-ups have been scheduled for either the Kingston Foreshore or the Jerrabomberra Wetlands, not in The Causeway itself. I have raised this issue with local MLAs and hope it will be addressed," she said.
"When the Kingston Foreshore was being developed, The Causeway residents were represented in a reference group to provide community feedback on the development.
Ms Fatseas also said the major concern is the lack of clarity around a timeframe for the Causeway's redevelopment, as well as any indication of the schedule of the rest of the plan.
"We haven't been able to gain clarity about this from the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate. Yet this timing will have critical implications for The Causeway residents," she said.
"To improve the plan, those people most affected by the East Lake Place Plan, namely The Causeway residents, must be consulted and engaged, not just informed."
A spokesperson for the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate said the ACT government recognises how strong connection to The Causeway the current residents have, and said they were kept informed.
"More than 500 individuals and representative groups contributed during the first stage of community engagement from July to September 2022 ... [and] in March this year, we wrote to Causeway residents thanking them for their contribution to the Place Plan consultation and inviting them to provide feedback on the draft plan," they said.
"Other consultation engagement activities included presentation to the Inner South Canberra Community Council, more than 8000 postcards sent to residents in the area, letters to residents in The Causeway and businesses, pop-up stalls in Kingston and at the Jerrabomberra wetlands and online feedback via the ACT Government's YourSay website.
"There were also opportunities for residents to share their ideas, concerns and vision for the area through district strategy consultation."
They said the government will work with households individually "when the time comes for tenants to relocate".
The East Lake plan is open for community consultation until May 18 this year.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
