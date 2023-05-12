The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Dr Allan Hawke, Sue Salthouse, Professor Mike Gore among names added to ACT Honour Walk

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maria Hawke (for her late husband Dr Allan Hawke), Kathy Ragless (for Companion House), Sue Gore-Phillips (for her late father Professor Mike Gore), Chief Minister Andrew Barr, Peter Cursley, and Graeme Brown (for his late mother Olive Brown) at the presentation. Picture supplied
Maria Hawke (for her late husband Dr Allan Hawke), Kathy Ragless (for Companion House), Sue Gore-Phillips (for her late father Professor Mike Gore), Chief Minister Andrew Barr, Peter Cursley, and Graeme Brown (for his late mother Olive Brown) at the presentation. Picture supplied

Have you ever wandered down the ACT Honour Walk?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.