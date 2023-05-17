The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

John Warhurst | Calvary Hospital acquisition a true battle between church and state

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
May 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Once a very Catholic city, Canberra is now the most secular of Australian jurisdictions. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Once a very Catholic city, Canberra is now the most secular of Australian jurisdictions. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

There is policy and politics. The compulsory acquisition of Calvary Hospital by the ACT government poses an immediate political test for both the government, which has its own problems, and the Catholic Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.