The church has also been weakened because affiliation is in steep decline, despite successful Catholic schools. Those who remain are divided. There is a core of traditional, committed orthodox Catholics, but also a lack of trust in church leadership among those seeking urgent church reform and those opposed to recent church amalgamations and cuts to church services. Both these groups are ageing. The large influx of Catholics in Indian and Asian immigrant communities is new to both the church and local politics. Whether the Archdiocesan leadership can mobilise this whole divided Catholic community behind this church campaign is highly problematic.