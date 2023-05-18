Slow maturing New Zealand-bred galloper Palmetto deserves his chance to take on star import Zaaki in the $1 million Group One Doomben Cup at Doomben on Saturday, respected Randwick trainer John Sargent says.
Sargent, who has been training at Randwick for eight years after beginning his career in New Zealand, said Palmetto is facing a massive class jump.
Following victories at Hawkesbury and Gosford at his last two starts Sargent believes those wins should hold the four-year-old in good stead for Saturday's weight-for-age contest over 2000 metres.
"We're having a good throw at the stumps with Palmetto in the Doomben Cup," Sargent told ACM Racing.
"We're taking on Zaaki. He's the class horse of the field. I would say if you took Zaaki out of the field, it's an even sort of race. We're tackling Zaaki on level weights which is going to be a difficult task but we've had the Doomben Cup on our agenda for a fair while.
"You can't win races leaving horses at home in the stable because there's other good horses in the race. We're going to give it a good crack. We've given Palmetto time to mature. He's drawn an ideal barrier in five. He should be travelling just off the pace in the run before he makes his run.
"Palmetto is a tough horse who loves it wet. I'm just hoping for a real wet track as he loves those sort of conditions."
Talented jockey Kerrin McEvoy, who has ridden Palmetto to his last two victories, is on the sidelines due to suspension and Sargent has called on the services of young Brisbane hoop Ben Thompson to guide the lightly raced galloper.
"It's a shame Kerrin is suspended," Sargent said. "Kerrin has a wonderful understanding of Palmetto. Kerrin has put through a call to Ben to tell him about the quirks of Palmetto.
"Ben will give Palmetto a spin on the training track on Friday morning to get a feel of the horse before Saturday's Doomben Cup. Ben's a good young jockey on the up and should do a good job. It'll be the first time Palmetto has run over 2000 metres in this campaign.
"He's showed at his last two wins over 1500 metre and 1600 metres he's crying out for the 2000 metres. Palmetto ran over the 2000 metres twice in his last preparation but he wasn't seasoned enough to run out the distance strongly."
A forward showing from Palmetto in the Doomben Cup may see the son of Ghibellines have his next start in the $1.2 million Q22 to be run at Eagle Farm on June 10.
"It'll all depend on how well we run in the Doomben Cup as to where we run Palmetto next," he said. "I would say we might go to the Q22. The Q22 is not a Group One race. It offers excellent prizemoney which can't be sneezed at.
"We would then have a short break and would probably set him for some of the rich staying races in Sydney or Melbourne in the spring."
BET365 rate Palmetto a $34 chance in the early betting markets for the Doomben Cup while Zaaki is the $2 favourite.
The astute trainer will be trackside for the Doomben Cup but has four runners supporting silks at Rosehill on Saturday. The stable saddles up Mayrose, Outlandos, Essential Sky and Pink Ivory.
"We've got a couple of good hopes running at Rosehill," Sargent said. "The awkward barrier probably hasn't helped their chances. Despite the wide barriers I still think they will be competitive in tougher races."
Meanwhile, the $500,000 Group One Goodwood Handicap will be run at Morphettville. The Victorian visitor Lofty Strike is $3.20 favourite with BET365 to take out the classic sprint over 1200 metres, while top Sydney trainer James Cummings has three Goodwood runners. Cummings will be represented by Kementari, Kallos and Zapateo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.