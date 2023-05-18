The Canberra Times
John Sargent-trained Palmetto to take on Zaaki at Doomben

By Tim Auld
May 19 2023 - 5:30am
John Sargent says Palmetto is facing a massive jump in class in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture Getty Images
Slow maturing New Zealand-bred galloper Palmetto deserves his chance to take on star import Zaaki in the $1 million Group One Doomben Cup at Doomben on Saturday, respected Randwick trainer John Sargent says.

