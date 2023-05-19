Robin says being in a married couple with one partner immunocompromised, she and her husband are playing it very safe: "After a lifetime of volunteering we no longer do any. We have dropped out of serving on committees, no longer attend meetings in person, especially because we are unable to know about the air quality in the rooms. We no longer browse in shops and shopping malls - just go early to avoid crowds, then be in and out as quickly as possible. We cut our own hair now, without any visits to hairdressers. No more visits to cafes for coffee or lunches, unless there are outside tables."