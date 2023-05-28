A Canberra private school board is facing calls to be removed amid allegations of a toxic culture, high staff turnover and financial instability.
A group of 10 parents from Orana Steiner School signed a letter calling for the board chair and directors to be replaced over what they say are multiple breaches of the school's constitution.
The group claims staff turnover has been more than 30 per cent in the past two years, resulting in a loss in knowledge and experience in Steiner education.
The letter said former staff reported a "toxic and intimidating culture" at the school and claimed school building projects had been poorly managed.
"Staff have expressed dismay at the current governance and direction the school is taking, but are unwilling to put their views on record," the letter said.
The breakaway group called for a special general meeting to be held for members to vote via secret paper ballot for the board chair Rachel Thomas to immediately step down, all director positions to be declared vacant and a new board be elected.
Ms Thomas called a special general meeting for Tuesday, May 30, but told parents the resolutions would not be put to members as they were not in line with the constitution.
In response to questions from The Canberra Times, Ms Thomas said it would be inappropriate for the board to engage in a public discussion of matters concerning the special general meeting.
"The school has remained clear and open with members of our community that 2022 was a challenging year for the school, including the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions, financial challenges and a change of principal," Ms Thomas said.
"Despite this, our staff, parents and students have shown resilience and adaptability, enabling our school to continue fulfilling its vision."
The school had 530 kindergarten to year 12 students in February 2022 but this has since dropped to 467 students, representing an 11 per cent drop in primary and high school students.
Notes from board meeting minutes sent to the school community said the early learning centre and primary school were operating at a loss and that 12 primary school classes were not viable.
The school had an operating deficit of $1.2 million in 2022 and a deficit was also expected in 2023, Ms Thomas' report for the 2023 annual general meeting showed.
The report shows the board is considering ways to boost enrolments and cut costs, including changing the structure and composition of early learning and primary school cohorts.
The precarious financial situation comes after the school had several changes of leadership in recent years.
Jacqui Lee was replaced by interim principal Dr Paul Teys in 2021. In 2022, Geoff Fouracre was appointed but left suddenly in September.
Kelly Armstrong has been acting principal since Mr Fouracre left the school.
"We are currently conducting interviews with some outstanding candidates for a new school principal, and we are looking forward to being able to announce more on this soon," Ms Thomas said.
Dr Teys was employed three days per month last year as a consultant and continues to be the finance committee chair, but Ms Thomas would not say how much he had been paid in these roles.
Mr Fouracre and Dr Teys were contacted for comment.
The school was planning to build a new year four and art building at a cost of $2.48 million but decided to put this on hold last year due to a steep rise in building costs.
A new $1.5 million music building is under construction funded partly by an $800,000 grant from the ACT government. Ms Thomas said it was expected to be completed by the end of this year.
At the annual general meeting on May 23, members reelected Ms Thomas to the board and accepted her 2022 annual report.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
