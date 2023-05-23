The Canberra Times
New preschool to open at St Francis of Assisi Primary School in 2024

May 24 2023 - 5:30am
A new early learning centre will open at St Francis of Assisi Primary School Calwell next year. Kylee and Sam Hicks with their daughter Lily, 6, and son Oscar, 3. Oscar will to go the ELC when it opens. Picture by Gary Ramage
Families in Calwell will have a new all-day option for preschool next year when an early learning centre opens its doors at St Francis of Assisi Primary School.

