The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Catholic Education head fears Calvary takeover sets precedent for schools

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
May 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catholic Education director for Canberra Goulburn Archdiocese Ross Fox said his community was concerned Catholic schools could be subject to compulsory acquisition in the future. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Catholic Education director for Canberra Goulburn Archdiocese Ross Fox said his community was concerned Catholic schools could be subject to compulsory acquisition in the future. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Education Minister has hosed down suggestions that schools could be subject to compulsory acquisition following the takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.