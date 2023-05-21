The Canberra Times
Public Eye: Luxury scarves on Home Affairs gifts register, APSC talks and ATO tech troubles

Sarah Basford Canales
Miriam Webber
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Miriam Webber
May 22 2023 - 5:30am
Public Eye takes you through the latest entries on the APS gift registers.

From Uniqlo jackets, to an Hermes scarf and accommodation at the Hyatt Berlin - these are the goodies APS officials declared they had received in the last quarter.

