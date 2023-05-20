The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

James Laurenceson | Australia-China relations on a solid trajectory. But it could be derailed

By James Laurenceson
May 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trade Minister Don Farrell took some heat last week for returning "empty-handed" from his trip to Beijing and a meeting with China's Commerce Minister.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.