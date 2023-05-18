China's top diplomat in Australia is urging the federal government to send more ships and planes after a Chinese fishing boat went missing in the Indian Ocean.
Ambassador Xiao Qian held a media briefing in China's embassy on Thursday announcing search and rescue efforts were underway to find the 39 crew aboard the ship, of which 17 are from China.
Mr Xiao said Chinese President Xi Jinping was personally concerned by the news and had instructed overseas officials to "coordinate with our friendly countries - Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Maldives and other relevant countries - for a possible immediate search and rescue".
The ambassador said he had been in touch with Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Agrictulture Minister Murray Watt to coordinate further assistance.
The Australian Border Force and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority have also been involved, he said.
"But to this moment, no individual has been found alive whatsoever and now we are - we are now coordinating further with our Australian colleagues for their actions to be taken," he said.
"We wish we could send more - more aircraft, more ships, and more staff, to that area, it's pretty far, it's 5000 kilometres to the west of Perth. Within Australia's search and rescue area, but it's pretty far from the Australia continent.
"We wish our Australian colleagues will coordinate with other international or foreign vessels or ships near the area for - to help to search and rescue to save as many lives as possible."
The remaining crew is made up of 17 people from Indonesia and five from the Philippines.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation.
