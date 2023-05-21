The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australian Public Service exploring opportunities for Artificial Intelligence tools after the rising popularity of ChatGPT

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
May 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The APS is considering how it could use AI tools in the future. Picture Shutterstock
The APS is considering how it could use AI tools in the future. Picture Shutterstock

There are "tremendous opportunities" for AI in the future of the public service, a bureaucrat tasked with advising the government on emerging and developing technologies says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.