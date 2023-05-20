The Emergency Services Agency is prioritising the "bright, shiny and new" at the expense of looking after the health and wellbeing of firefighters, a union has said.
The United Firefighters Union has launched a dispute process over the agency's decision to purchase a driving simulator for firefighter training without first consulting the union as required by an enterprise agreement.
A long delay to fixing issues in change rooms and showers at the Hume training facility also showed the agency disregarding the health and safety of firefighters, the union said.
The union has told the agency it was not consulted about the procurement of the simulators, the repurposing of a training room to house them or their intended role in training.
The simulator cost more than $600,000, has forced the agency to modify a training room to fit the device through the doorway, and has required upgrades to electrical and IT infrastructure.
The agency confirmed the simulators were currently being stored at the Hume training facility.
A photograph provided by the union to the Sunday Canberra Times showed a crate, purportedly housing simulator equipment, in the only engine bay for ACT Fire and Rescue trucks at the Hume site.
United Firefighters Union ACT branch secretary Greg McConville said there had never been an identified need for simulators in driver training and the union was not consulted before they were purchased.
"There seems to be this obsession with the bright, shiny and new at the expense of looking after the health and well being of firefighters," Mr McConville said.
"And firefighters are the central defining feature of firefighting and they are the single largest emergency response component.
"If you neglect your people, the systems and the equipment around them matter very little."
Asked if union representatives were consulted on the use or purchase of simulators, the Emergency Services Agency said the agency was committed to "working with our workforce and stakeholders to ensure any significant procurement meets the needs of our organisation".
A technical group from all emergency services had identified the requirements and technical components of the simulator, the agency said.
"The driver simulators will provide ESA personnel the opportunity to undertake driver training, in particular urgent duty driving and skills maintenance in a safe environment," a spokeswoman said.
"The simulators will also reduce the costs associated with wear and tear of vehicles for training purposes and reduced emissions. The ESA is committed to investing in training and resources that prepares our workforce for the dangers of their duties."
Mr McConville said there was no substitute for actually driving a vehicle.
"Our members have to perform under pressure in real life situations. So our training staff haven't been consulted about how the equipment is intended to be used or whether there is a need for it," he said.
"And there are a range of provisions in our enterprise agreement that we say haven't been complied with and we filed a dispute notice in relation to that."
That dispute notice will trigger a dispute resolution process between the union and the agency, which will mean the simulator cannot be installed or used until the dispute is resolved.
The agency had expected to install the simulator late this month.
Meanwhile, the union has also criticised the agency for failing to urgently act to repair issues at its Hume training facility.
Bathrooms and change rooms have been blocked off for months and recruits forced to use demountable facilities, the union said.
The agency this week confirmed it began investigations into a "potential flaw" at the decade-old training centre in November and it anticipated rectification work would be finished in June 2023.
Mr McConville said an issue with toilets was identified in November and black mould was identified in January.
"Black mould is a serious issue. It can be fatal. It required being moved and how they left that from November, I'll never know," Mr McConville said.
Do you know more? jasper.lindell@canberratimes.com.au
The Emergency Services Agency said the delay was a result of time taken for "due diligence".
"Once investigations confirmed rectification was required, the agency immediately began a procurement process to repair the issues and ensure the building is safe for its occupants," a spokeswoman for the agency said.
"All considerations have been made to ensure staff and volunteers have access to temporary facilities whilst this work is undertaken."
Mr McConville said: "There should have been immediate action, there should have been a prioritisation of the health and welfare of fire fighters."
The union secretary was also critical of the demountable units, which he said were cold, dirty and unfit for the use required.
Firefighters have had to exit a demountable after showing while still partially clothed in order to access a change room along an external walkway, he said.
"We already have recruit firefighters being welcomed and being required to use a demountable facility which has been there now for something in the vicinity of five years. There have been repeated attempts by us in the form of budget submissions to get funding to have a permanent facility," Mr McConville said.
"We know we are going to continue to be training firefighters and other personnel at that facility for many years to come. So why is it that we are effectively using a temporary structure as a permanent structure?"
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
