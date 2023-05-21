The Canberra Times
Old Commercial Hotel on Comur Street, Yass destroyed by blaze

Steve Evans
Jacob McArthur
By Steve Evans, and Jacob McArthur
Updated May 22 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 6:00am
About 30 firefighters and other personnel were on the scene of the blaze early on Monday morning. Picture NSW RFS Southern Tablelands Zone Facebook
A police investigation has begun into the cause of a fire which destroyed a derelict historic hotel on the main street of Yass.

