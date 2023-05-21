A police investigation has begun into the cause of a fire which destroyed a derelict historic hotel on the main street of Yass.
"Investigators are appealing for information after an old hotel was extensively damaged following a suspicious fire at Yass overnight," NSW police said about the blaze at the Commercial Hotel.
"Officers from The Hume Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the cause of the fire, which is being treated as suspicious.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Yass Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
A spokesman for Fire and Rescue NSW said firefighters struggled successfully to prevent the blaze spreading to neighbouring shops, including a carpet shop, but the empty hotel itself was destroyed.
"Now they'll look at how the fire started," the spokesman said.
Firefighters from NSW and the ACT brought the blaze under control just before dawn, though two fire engines, including an overhead pump remained on the scene as the morning unfolded.
The historic hotel was derelict after it closed to customers 18 years ago but recently there were plans to redevelop it as a "family-friendly pub". It had been a central venue in Yass for 190 years.
Some demolition work had taken place but refurbishment was yet to be complete.
When the blaze broke out last night, people were asked to avoid the area on Comur Street after the fire tore through the building.
Yass Valley Council said in March: "Work will begin this week to dismantle and remove the Commercial Hotel verandah on Comur Street, Yass.
"Yass Valley Council issued a development control order for the verandah removal in January. The developer has since completed the demolition, pedestrian and traffic management plans, and work can now begin.
"As part of the redevelopment of the site, the developers will remove the existing verandah to allow them to begin work on a new verandah that meets current safety standards at a later date."
The developers said it was their top priority to retain the hotel's heritage character, with the aim of the reopening the venue which has a 190 year history as a "family-friendly pub".
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Jacob McArthur is opinions editor for The Canberra Times and Australian Community Media. As part of the Canberra Times' production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
