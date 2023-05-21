The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Canberra family has a close brush with a speeding offender on Erindale Drive

PB
By Peter Brewer
May 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"There was seconds in it and if he'd have hit us, we would all be bloody dead, for sure."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.