Victims of a convicted paedophile Stephen Mitchell believe that a number of prominent Canberra institutions gave the offender credibility and "people willingly looked the other way".
"Multiple victims reported him to police 20 years ago," Elizabeth Hall said, as she and three other of Mitchell's victims gathered, arms around each other, outside the ACT Supreme Court on Monday.
"Why did the ACT DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] fail to prosecute him then?"
The offender had worked as a coach with the Australian Institute of Sport and the Canberra Police and Citizens Youth Club. He was also an unsworn member of the Australian Federal Police until 2005.
Justice David Mossop sentenced Mitchell, 57, in the ACT Supreme Court on Monday to 13 years and five months in prison, with a nine-year non-parole period.
Last week the victims of the paedophile sporting coach, who abused multiple girls aged between 11 and 16 over more than a decade, detailed the "scarred, distorted nightmares" their childhood memories had become.
There were tears and hugs between the victims and their supporters and family members in the courtroom on Monday after the verdict was announced. Mitchell will remain behind bars until at least 2033.
The difficult process for the victims to come forward and tell their stories had been detailed in court in recent weeks however, Ms Hall said that by finding each other, the victims were able to offer each other emotional support.
Police still believe there are other victims out there but that they were too frightened to come forward.
"I want to say thank you to the other victims," Ms Hall said.
"If we had not found each other, we would have been isolated and frightened."
She thanked the dedicated police investigator, and her family and friends "without whose support I would not be here today".
"Achieving justice has been healing and I would go through all this again but it has been difficult - too difficult," she said.
"There are many questions we still need answered. A number of institutions gave him [Mitchell] credibility and people willingly looked the other way."
Justice Mossop described how Mitchell had abused his position of trust as an unsworn member of the PCYC and an AIS coach, and how he abused his role as a rock climbing and gymnastics coach to commit his offending.
The Holt man preyed on the victims between 1994 and 2008, committing sexual offences against them in the ACT, NSW and overseas.
He had previously pleaded guilty to seven charges including the territory's first ever persistent sexual abuse of a child, two charges of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child and three counts of committing an act of indecency with a child.
The changing of criminal legislation to persistent sexual abuse of a child came into effect early last year following the advocacy of 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame.
Mitchell ceased his offending in 2008 when he took up employment with two federal government departments, including the Attorney-General's Department and Home Affairs.
However, he will face court again in August on charges relating to providing false information in applying for those positions and his required security clearance.
In handing down the sentence, Justice Mossop described how the victims has suffered "long-lasting and fundamental effects" from the offending, including anxiety, lack of trust, a lack of self-worth and even attempted suicide.
He said the victims also suffered guilt at "allowing themselves to be cultivated by the offender", and how there were also significant flow-on effects for the victims' parents, siblings, partners and children.
While he described prison as a "blunt instrument", a significant sentence - in which Mitchell received a 25 per cent discount as a result of an early guilty plea, his admission of remorse, and having no previous criminal history - was required to recognise the harm caused.
"The nature and duration of these sexual relationships is important in assessing the gravity of the offending," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.