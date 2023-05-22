The Canberra Times
Indigenous Voice to Parliament: Peter Dutton warns of divisive, 'Orwellian' Voice, Linda Burney lashes disinformation

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 2:20pm
Opposition leader Peter Dutton. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Opposition leader Peter Dutton. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has described the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament as a "reckless roll of the dice" which would have an Orwellian effect and "take our country backwards not forwards".

