The sea world created here alternates between bright and sunny shallows where the stage is set for some signature tunes from Sebastian the crab (Daveed Diggs), like Under the Sea, and the murky depths where Ursula lives with her moray eels. Were we not given the prompt of floating hair around characters' faces, it might not seem watery at all - not compared with the gloriously rendered alternative natural world created in the recent Avatar sequel. Cinematographer Dion Beebe has, however, had notable success with this film's director Rob Marshall on productions with high visual impact like Chicago and Memoirs of a Geisha.