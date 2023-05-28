The Canberra Times
ACT government 'considering' formal proposal from local promoters to run a Supercar race inside Exhibition Park

By Peter Brewer
May 29 2023 - 5:30am
An indicative route of the racetrack inside Exhibition Park.
Promoters of Canberra's proposed V8 Supercar race remain positive about the progress of talks with the ACT government around their Exhibition Park-based event concept, after the prospect of a round staged in the territory was again the topic of speculation on the weekend.

